One dead, one injured in Sarasota shooting: SCSO

SARASOTA, Fla. — One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Sarasota on Sunday, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Tides Circle around 10:30 a.m. in reference to a welfare check on a resident, according to a news release.
Upon arrival, deputies found one person dead inside and another with a gunshot injury. The injured person was taken to a local hospital, per the release.
Officials said they believe this to be an isolated domestic incident and there is no threat to the public.
