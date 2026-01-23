Market in Newton to bring dietary needs, cultural preferences, household priorities: All Faiths Food Bank

SARASOTA, Fla. — A pilot "grocery-style-shopping" is opening up in the Newton neighborhood of Sarasota, All Faiths Food Bank announced Friday.

Margie’s Market by All Faiths Food Bank is described as a choice-style community market "designed to increase access to fresh, nutritious food and essential social services for the people who live there."

The market is opening in March will be located inside Goodwill Manasota Job Connection Center at 1781 Dr. Martin Luther King Way.

“Our community told us what they need and what they want to see,” said Nelle S. Miller, president and CEO of All Faiths Food Bank. “Margie’s Market is being built around those voices.”

According to All Faiths Food Bank's release, more than 20 percent of residents are food insecure, with a median income of just $36,600 and nearly 29 percent of families living below poverty.

“The research tells us that food access and nutrition programs enhance economic stability, health and overall well-being,” said Omar Guevara-Soto, senior vice president for collaboration and impact at Barancik Foundation.

According to the release, the Barancik Foundation’s grant will fund the first year’s operations, but Margie’s Market by All Faiths Food Bank is a multi-year project with a total funding need of $2.59 million.

For more on All Faiths Food Bank, visit here.