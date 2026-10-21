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Missing child alert issued for North Port teen

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Florida Department of Law Enforcement
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NORTH PORT, FLA. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old boy last seen in North Port.

Shiloh Turk-McGlade, 16, was last seen in the area of the 7500 block of Mesa Street, according to the alert.

He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities are warning anyone who sees Turk-McGlade not to approach him and to contact law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300 or 911.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges

Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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