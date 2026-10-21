Missing child alert issued for North Port teen

NORTH PORT, FLA. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old boy last seen in North Port.
Shiloh Turk-McGlade, 16, was last seen in the area of the 7500 block of Mesa Street, according to the alert.
He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes.
Authorities are warning anyone who sees Turk-McGlade not to approach him and to contact law enforcement immediately.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300 or 911.
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