Missing endangered Bradenton woman last seen leaving assisted living facility: MCSO

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is asking for the public's help locating a missing endangered woman who walked away from her assisted living facility Sunday morning.

According to MCSO, Sage Marlise Jenkins, 62, left her assisted living home in the 1900 block of 49th Avenue East in Bradenton at approximately 9:35 a.m. Sunday and has not returned.

Deputies said Jenkins is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has medical conditions that require medication.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue floral nightgown and light blue pants, according to MCSO.

Anyone with information about Jenkins' whereabouts is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.