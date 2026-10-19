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Missing endangered Bradenton woman last seen leaving assisted living facility: MCSO

Investigators said 62-year-old Sage Marlise Jenkins has medical conditions requiring medication and has not been seen since Sunday morning.
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Sage Marlise Jenkins
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BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is asking for the public's help locating a missing endangered woman who walked away from her assisted living facility Sunday morning.

According to MCSO, Sage Marlise Jenkins, 62, left her assisted living home in the 1900 block of 49th Avenue East in Bradenton at approximately 9:35 a.m. Sunday and has not returned.

Deputies said Jenkins is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has medical conditions that require medication.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue floral nightgown and light blue pants, according to MCSO.

Anyone with information about Jenkins' whereabouts is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges

Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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