Motorcyclist arrested in pedestrian traffic fatality: BPD

Bradenton Police Department
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) arrested a motorcyclist on Friday after a pedestrian was killed in a crash, authorities said.

BPD is investigating the fatal, pedestrian-involved crash at 21st Street East and Manatee Avenue.

The motorcyclist charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death.

More information on the pedestrian, the motorcycle operator and the circumstances of the crash will be available later this morning, BPD officials said.

Manatee Avenue was closed in both directions at 21st St E for a crash investigation. It has since reopened.

