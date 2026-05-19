Two dogs die in North Port house fire: NPFR

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Two dogs were killed in a structure fire in North Port on early Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

According to Nort Port Fire Rescue (NPFR), firefighters responded to the fire in the 8000 block of Herbison Avenue at about 2:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, NPFR crews saw heavy fire throughout most of the house. Officials said residents had exited the home before firefighters arrived.

Two dogs, however, were found dead inside the home. There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.

The State Fire Marshal is on scene investigating.