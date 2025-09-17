SARASOTA, Fla. — It's been a week since the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

"He was definitely a role model and a mentor to a lot of young people, especially me,” said Jackson Dawson, a student at New College of Florida in Sarasota.

WATCH: New College of Florida commissions statue of Charlie Kirk

Dawson is also the President of the school's Turning Point USA chapter, the group Kirk founded. Just this week, New College announced it will commission a statue of Kirk to honor his legacy and work.

"I'm glad we're able to remember him,” said Dawson. “He was big on free speech, and that's what New College is really promoting here is that open dialogue, whether you agree or disagree."

New College said the statue will stand on campus "as a commitment by New College to defend and fight for free speech and civil discourse in American life."

There's been a lot of talk online, so Tampa Bay 28 reporter Mary O’Connell went to the campus and spoke with students to find out how they felt.

“I don't see why he, of all the people who were killed on that same day, is being commemorated,” said student Victoria Taylor. “I don't think it's a wonderful person to be commemorated."

"I think it's an absolutely magnificent idea,” said student Roman Stroev. “The guy changed this country so much."

We also sought the perspective of New College alumni, so we caught up with Chris Paget, who attended New College from 1999 to 2004.

He said he's not in support of the statue.

"It feels very impulsive and opportunistic and just sort of I guess one word would be disrespectful of the folks who went there,” said Paget. “I wish the environment were more like welcoming of just understanding of the radical changes because it really was a landmark school when we went there, almost could call it the golden era for differing opinions and just welcoming diversity."

New College stated that community leaders will privately fund the statue and that the statue's location will be announced in the coming months.



