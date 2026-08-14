Northbound lanes of U.S. 41 shut down in Sarasota due to fatal crash: SCSO

The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 41 in Sarasota have been shut down due to a fatal crash, authorities said.
The vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Baffin Drive, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.
Therefore, U.S. 41 north at Baffin Drive is currently shut down for all northbound lanes of travel.
The Florida Highway Patrol is the primary agency investigating this incident.
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Body cam video, court records reveal years of warning signs before Hillsborough deputies were shot