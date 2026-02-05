Nighttime I-75 northbound lane closures in Sarasota County set for Feb. 9

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in Sarasota County should prepare for nighttime lane closures on I-75 northbound the week of Feb. 9.

Roadwork will close the right two lanes of northbound I-75 overnight as part of ongoing maintenance to improve safety and travel conditions. Officials say the schedule is designed to minimize daytime traffic impacts, with all lanes reopening by morning rush hour.

Closure Schedule:

Lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. and reopen by 5 a.m. The following areas will be affected:



Mile Marker 177.5 - Just North of Kings Highway (Veterans Blvd)

Mile Marker 180.6 - Just North of Toledo Blade Blvd (exit 179)

Mile Marker 189.2 - Just North of Sumter Blvd (exit 182)

Mile Marker 192.2 – Just North of River Road (exit 191)

Motorists are encouraged to allow extra travel time before heading out.