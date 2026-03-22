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Officials searching for a missing endangered adult last seen in Lakewood Ranch

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Manatee County Sheriff's Office
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MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Missing Endangered Adult alert for Nicholas Cain, 26.

Cain was last seen walking in the 13000 block of Indigo Way at about 1:45 p.m. on March 21. He made statements about wanting to harm himself.

Cain is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds and has a dollar sign tattoo under his right eye. He was wearing a black shirt and grey sweatpants when last seen.

Officials believe he may be in the Sarasota area.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

Citrus County family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees

Tommy Green was visiting his family in Citrus County to celebrate his birthday. He suffered a heart attack while swimming with the manatees, according to his family.

Family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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