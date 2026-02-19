Tampa resident dies after being run over by a dump truck at a construction site in Manatee County: FHP

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a person was killed after being run over by a dump truck at a construction site of a new subdivision in northern Manatee County.
The incident happened around 12 p.m. on Feb. 18.
FHP said a dump truck was backing up to unload at Bella Mar Trail, east of Diamond Reef Drive. A person was outside the truck helping the driver back up when the pedestrian tripped, fell to the ground, and was run over by the truck.
The 53-year-old Tampa resident was pronounced deceased by Manatee County EMS.
