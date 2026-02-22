Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Overnight shooting leaves one dead in Bradenton: MCSO

A 23-year-old man died at the scene, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
BRADENTON, Fla. — A 23-year-old man is dead after an overnight shooting in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting with injuries in the 1400 block of 34th Avenue East around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, the responding deputies performed life-saving measures on the victim until emergency medical personnel arrived. However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after, per the release.

Officials said all the people involved have been identified and detectives determined this was not a random incident, with no current threat to the community.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, according to the release.

