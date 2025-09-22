Palmento Police arrest suspect after woman shot and killed: PPD

PALMETTO, Fla. — The Palmento Police Department (PPD) said it has arrested a man after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend.

PPD said officers responded to the 1400 block of 12th St. W. around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of gunshots.

When they arrived at the location, officers met with two witnesses who directed them to a nearby driveway where a 30-year-old woman was deceased from an apparent gunshot to the head.

PPD said the witnesses told officers the woman had called them and said she wanted to be picked up from her house because her boyfriend was armed and acting aggressively.

The witnesses drove to Palmetto to pick her up and met the woman in the driveway. PPD said the witnesses were immediately confronted by her boyfriend, Cilas Roblero Morales, 25.

Morales then fired several shots at the witnesses and the victim, striking the victim. The witnesses ran from the area, PPD said.

The suspect also fled the area but was later found hiding in the Manatee County Fairgrounds. The alleged murder weapon was also located near the area, PPD said.

Morales was booked into Manatee County Jail and is charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.