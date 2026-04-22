Palmetto woman killed in Manatee County crash after running stop sign: FHP

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 61-year-old Palmetto woman was killed early Tuesday morning when she ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The crash happened at 6:50 a.m. at the intersection of 43rd Street West and 21st Avenue West in Manatee County.

FHP said the woman was driving north on 43rd Street West and failed to stop at a stop sign, striking another SUV that had entered the intersection from 21st Avenue West.

The driver of the second SUV, a 31-year-old Bradenton woman, suffered serious injuries. A one-year-old boy riding with her had minor injuries.

The Palmetto woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.