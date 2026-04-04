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Pedestrian dies in Sarasota County vehicle crash: FHP

The man was attempting to cross Bee Ridge Road at the time of the crash.
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SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — One pedestrian is dead after a vehicle crash in Sarasota County on Friday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Just after 9 p.m., a 63-year-old Sarasota man was walking north across the eastbound lanes of Bee Ridge Road with no crosswalk, according to a news release.

Another 63-year-old Sarasota man was driving an SUV eastbound in the center lane when the pedestrian entered his path and was struck, per FHP.

The pedestrian suffered "critical" injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

'It's someone's loved one': Tampa approves land swap to preserve the stolen graves at Zion Cemetery

The City of Tampa said council members approved a land swap agreement to transfer privately owned land believed to be Zion, Tampa's first African American cemetery.

Zion Cemetery land swap approved by Tampa City Council

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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