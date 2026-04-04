Pedestrian dies in Sarasota County vehicle crash: FHP

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — One pedestrian is dead after a vehicle crash in Sarasota County on Friday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Just after 9 p.m., a 63-year-old Sarasota man was walking north across the eastbound lanes of Bee Ridge Road with no crosswalk, according to a news release.

Another 63-year-old Sarasota man was driving an SUV eastbound in the center lane when the pedestrian entered his path and was struck, per FHP.

The pedestrian suffered "critical" injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.