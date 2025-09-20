Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pedestrian hit, killed trying to cross Sarasota roadway: FHP

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Nokomis man was hit and killed by a pickup truck on Sept. 19 trying to cross a Sarasota County roadway, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 31-year-old Nokomis man was driving the pickup truck southbound on Mission Valley Boulevard, approaching the intersection of Pinto Circle at about8 p.m.

The victim, a 63-year-old Nokomis resident was running along the westbound travel lane of Pinto Circle, approaching the intersection of Mission Valley Boulevard.

When the man attempted to cross the travel lanes of the boulevard in front of the truck, he was hit, the report stated.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

