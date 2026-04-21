Person taken to hospital after Palmetto house fire: North River FD

PALMETTO, Fla. — North River Fire District (NRFD) said an individual was taken to the hospital after a morning house fire in Palmetto on Tuesday.
Crews responded to the fire in the AM at 6700 block of 63rd Street East just after 7:30 a.m. on April 21, when multiple calls were received of smoke showing and reports of a victim inside.
NRFD said within five minutes of arrival, crews found a male victim and removed him from the home.
He was provided CPR, then Manatee County EMS transported him to Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Crews had the fire under control in about 10 minutes, according to NRFD's report.
The investigation into the fire is ongoing and the state fire marshal has been notified, per NRFD.
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