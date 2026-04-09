PALMETTO, Fla. — Three words: PUPPY HUGGING EXPERIENCE.

That's what you and your family are invited to do at Dogs Inc, a remarkable Palmetto nonprofit that turns canines into community heroes.

WATCH: 'Puppy hugging experience' helps dogs become heroes at Palmetto nonprofit

'Puppy hugging experience' helps dogs become heroes at Palmetto nonprofit

Dogs Inc trains their furry friends to be guide and service dogs for the visually impaired, veterans with PTSD, Gold Star families and more.

But before they become caring champions, they're adorable puppies who need to start being comfortable around humans.

And that's where you come in.

"The puppies are learning how to interact with strangers, how to behave in someone's lap," says Brooke Parker, a puppy education and assessment specialist at Dogs Inc.

The puppy fun is open to all ages and costs $30 per person. Admission includes puppy bonding and a campus tour.

For more information on Dogs Inc and the Puppy Hugging Experience, go here.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.