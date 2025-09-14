SARASOTA, Fla. — The Harvest-Sarasota church is renowned for being a welcoming community where everyone is welcome.

That is why Pastor Dan Minor and his wife, Robyn, have made it their mission to ensure everyone feels included.

WATCH: Sarasota church paints crosswalk on private property

Sarasota church paints crosswalk on private property

"Our ethic really is we don't want to just show people what we stand against, we want to show people what we stand for," says Pastor Minor, "So rather than go downtown and protest or do something like that, it's like, well, we can do something that doesn't have to be a protest downtown. It's on our private property."

Sunday brought dozens of people out to paint a pride-themed mural on a crosswalk near the church's entrance.

"What is inspiring and what does, I think, keep us going another day. Community around us or even people that we don't know to show up for us and to make sure that we feel safe," says Rachel Smith, a Sarasota local.

The goal, Robyn Minor says, was to do something peaceful but bring the community together.

"Not doing it to start a war or start some sort of a disagreement and be loud. It's more, this is a peaceful way for us to represent and to stand for and stand with our neighbors," says Robyn Minor.

Dan Minor hopes this inspires other non-profits in the Sarasota area to use private property for murals.

"Whether it's a wall mural or something on their pavement, we're hoping to inspire that," says Pastor Minor, "We have lots of space around here for murals, and so we're talking about that."



Share Your Story with Blake



Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area. From public services to tourism, he wants to know about the things that matter to you. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.

Contact Blake Phillips First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area. From public services to tourism, he wants to know about the things that matter to you. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.