Sarasota County to offer free sandbags to residents on select dates

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Venice said it will hold a self-service sandbag station for residents on Sunday, Aug. 10.
This sandbag location will be open in addition to three other locations in Sarasota County. The county is encouraging residents to utilize the sandbag opportunities to help protect their homes from potential flooding and storm impacts amid hurricane season.
Residents can fill their own sandbags and load them into their vehicles. Please bring a shovel. Limited shovels will be available on site. Sandbags are first-come, first-served with a limit of 10 bags per vehicle.
Sandbag Locations:
- Venice
- 252 Seaboard Ave
- South Venice
- South County Fleet
- SR 776/Englewood Road
- Sarasota
- Ed Smith Stadium
- 2700 12th St
- Twin Lakes Park
- 6700 Clark Road
- Ed Smith Stadium
All locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you can't make it on Aug. 10, the county will have another event at the same time and locations on Sunday, Sept. 14.
