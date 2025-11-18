Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Sarasota PD urges drivers to avoid Orange Avenue after report of suspicious package

Sarasota PD urges drivers to avoid Orange Ave after report of suspicious package
Sarasota Police Department
Sarasota PD urges drivers to avoid Orange Ave after report of suspicious package
Posted

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) is asking drivers to avoid Orange Avenue from 8th Street to 10th Street as police respond to a report of a suspicious package.

Police said they will share more updates as they become available.

Sarasota PD urges drivers to avoid Orange Ave after report of suspicious package

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

'They failed my son': Florida mother continues legal push for accountability after son died in prison cell

A Florida mother is demanding answers, claiming in a lawsuit that her son was killed in a state prison, but no one is being held accountable for his death.

Mother continues legal push for accountability after son died in prison cell

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.