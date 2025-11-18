Sarasota PD urges drivers to avoid Orange Avenue after report of suspicious package

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) is asking drivers to avoid Orange Avenue from 8th Street to 10th Street as police respond to a report of a suspicious package.
Police said they will share more updates as they become available.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
