Sarasota police officers get motel occupants out of rooms during fire

SARASOTA, FLA. — Sarasota police officers ran room to room at an area motel warning occupants on Saturday morning after fire spread throughout the units.

Just before 7 a.m., Sarasota Police Department officers responded to the 4000 block of North Tamiami Trail for a report of a fire.

Once on scene, officers began evacuating the motel, going room to room and pounding on the doors to ensure the occupants had made it out safely.

According to the Sarasota County Fire Department, preliminary information indicated that the fire began in one unit of the seven-unit, single-story structure before spreading into the attic.

One person was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.