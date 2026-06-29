Sarasota police stop 8-year-old illegally operating jet ski off Lido Key: SPD

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — An 8-year-old boy was stopped by Sarasota police while operating a jet ski in rough currents off Lido Key, in violation of Florida law.

Authorities say state law requires operators of personal watercraft to be at least 14 years old. Sarasota Police Marine Patrol encountered the child during a busy weekend on the water.

It is illegal to allow someone under 14 years old to operate a personal watercraft, it is a second-degree misdemeanor. The boy’s father has been cited and will be required to appear in court.