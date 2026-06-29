Bradenton man arrested after leading troopers on multi-county high-speed pursuit: FHP

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a man who was wanted for a domestic violence situation led troopers on a pursuit after a traffic stop.

On June 28, Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) alerted FHP they found Randall David Woodson III and were conducting a traffic stop on the Gandy Bridge in Hillsborough County. Woodson III, wanted for a domestic violence injunction, led deputies on chase. MCSO also told FHP Woodson III was armed and considered dangerous.

Authorities said Woodson III reached speeds of over 100 mph and ran red lights.

According to FHP, Woodson III eventually failed to turn on a curve and collided with a yellow road sign. Woodson III then ran into a wooded area where an MCSO K-9 assisted in taking him into custody.

Officials said there was a semi-automatic rifle resting on the front passenger seat.

Authorities charged Woodson III with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, reckless driving with property damage, and fleeing to elude law enforcement at high speeds.