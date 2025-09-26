Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Semi-truck fire shuts down all northbound lanes on I-75 in Venice: FHP

semi-truck fire Venice
FHP
semi-truck fire Venice
Posted
and last updated

VENICE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is en route to a semi-truck fire in Sarasota County that has shut down all I-75 northbound lanes in Venice, according to officials.

Sarasota County Fire and EMS crews are currently on the scene at MM 195.

The driver of the semi-truck did exit the vehicle, but injuries are unknown or if other vehicles involved at this time, according to FHP.

This is a developing story.

Hillsborough County cameras will soon target speeders throughout the school day

Drivers in 29 Hillsborough County school zones will soon face photo enforcement throughout the entire school day.

Hillsborough County cameras will soon target speeders throughout the school day

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.