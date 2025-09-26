Semi-truck fire shuts down all northbound lanes on I-75 in Venice: FHP

VENICE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is en route to a semi-truck fire in Sarasota County that has shut down all I-75 northbound lanes in Venice, according to officials.
Sarasota County Fire and EMS crews are currently on the scene at MM 195.
The driver of the semi-truck did exit the vehicle, but injuries are unknown or if other vehicles involved at this time, according to FHP.
This is a developing story.
