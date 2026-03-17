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Structure fire shuts down Clark Road in Sarasota County: SCSO

sarasota fire
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
sarasota fire
Posted

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A structure fire in Sarasota County closed Clark Road in both directions between Ibis Street and Proctor Road.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said traffic was rerouted, with westbound vehicles diverted south on Dove Avenue to Hawkins Road, then north on Ibis Street back to Clark Road. Eastbound traffic is being redirected south on Ibis Street to Hawkins Road, then north on Dove Avenue back to Clark Road.

Officials urge motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the roadway reopens.

Wesley Chapel family hurt in golf cart crash; 8 hospitalized

A Wesley Chapel family and a neighbor were ejected when their golf cart rolled over after colliding with a car driven by a 17-year-old. One person remains sedated in the ICU.

Wesley Chapel family hurt in golf cart crash; 8 hospitalized

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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