Sweet deal: Rita's giving away free Italian ice to celebrate new store opening

Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard is coming to a new location in Parrish — and the shop is celebrating its grand opening with a sweet deal.
The first 25 customers in line on Friday starting at 4 p.m. will be treated to a year of free Italian ice, according to a Facebook post.
The next 25 customers in line get a consolation prize of a free 6 oz. ice.
If you're not one of those first lucky 50, you can still celebrate happy hour with $2 Italian ice and $3 gelatis from 4-6 p.m., according to the post.
The Parrish Rita's is at 8980 US-301 N, Unit 126.
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