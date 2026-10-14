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Sweet deal: Rita's giving away free Italian ice to celebrate new store opening

First 25 customers in line at the new Rita's location in Parrish get free Italian ice for a year
The giveaway is in tangent with Rita's newest location in Parrish.
Rita's giving away free Italian Ice for life
Posted

Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard is coming to a new location in Parrish — and the shop is celebrating its grand opening with a sweet deal.

The first 25 customers in line on Friday starting at 4 p.m. will be treated to a year of free Italian ice, according to a Facebook post.

The next 25 customers in line get a consolation prize of a free 6 oz. ice.

If you're not one of those first lucky 50, you can still celebrate happy hour with $2 Italian ice and $3 gelatis from 4-6 p.m., according to the post.

The Parrish Rita's is at 8980 US-301 N, Unit 126.

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