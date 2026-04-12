Three lanes blocked from crash on I-75 in Sarasota: FDOT

A crash on Interstate 75 northbound in Sarasota County has three lanes blocked, transportation officials said.
According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the crash occurred near Jacaranda Boulevard (Exit 193). It involved a crash with injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Tampa Bay 28 on all platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.
Multiple Hillsborough County schools are closing down in 2027
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Multiple Hillsborough County schools are closing down in 2027; parents aren't on board