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Three lanes blocked from crash on I-75 in Sarasota: FDOT

A crash on I-75 in Sarasota has three lanes blocked.
i-75 CRASH CLOESES 2 LANES
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A crash on Interstate 75 northbound in Sarasota County has three lanes blocked, transportation officials said.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the crash occurred near Jacaranda Boulevard (Exit 193). It involved a crash with injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Tampa Bay 28 on all platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.

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