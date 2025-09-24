TRAFFIC: All lanes of Sunshine Skyway Bridge reopened: FHP

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Northbound and southbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge have reopened after law enforcement activity shut the bridge down Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Southbound traffic on I-275 was diverted at 54th Avenue South while northbound traffic was diverted at I-75 & I-275. Motorists were told to take alternate travel routes earlier, as crews worked the scene.
Hillsborough County cameras will soon target speeders throughout the school day
Drivers in 29 Hillsborough County school zones will soon face photo enforcement throughout the entire school day.
Hillsborough County cameras will soon target speeders throughout the school day