TRAFFIC: All lanes of Sunshine Skyway Bridge reopened: FHP

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Northbound and southbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge have reopened after law enforcement activity shut the bridge down Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Southbound traffic on I-275 was diverted at 54th Avenue South while northbound traffic was diverted at I-75 & I-275.  Motorists were told to take alternate travel routes earlier, as crews worked the scene.

