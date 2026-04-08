Two men face charges of aggravated assault, DUI after I-275 dispute

MANATEE CO., Fla. — Two men were arrested after a reckless driving incident led to one of the men pointing a firearm at the other on I-275.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) State Troopers responded to reports of a reckless driver heading southbound on I-275 at 8:25 a.m. April 8.

The reckless driver, identified as Gary Thompson, driving a Chevy Silverado, sideswiped a Dodge Ram pickup truck near the Sunshine Skyway South rest area in Manatee County.

After the incident, both trucks stopped, and both of the drivers exited their vehicles.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, Paul Shannon, instantly pointed a firearm at Thompson and demanded that he get on the ground.

Shannon is facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and Thompson is facing charges of DUI and refusal to submit to a urine test.

Both men were booked into the Manatee County Jail.