VIDEO: Shark tangled in crab trap buoy lines rescued

- The Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said two deputies noticed a shark in distress while patrolling swim zones on Manatee Public Beach on Jan. 9.
- Deputies said the shark was tangled in a crab trap buoy line, and they contacted staff at the Mote Marine Laboratory for assistance.
- The Mote officials were able to quickly remove several hooks and pieces of fishing gear from the shark, and the shark swam free.
VIDEO: Shark rescued after it was tangled in crab trap buoy lines
- Officials said the shark was likely hooked by someone fishing from the beach and then became tangled after wrapping the fishing line around the crab trap buoy line.
- The fishing line likely broke off between the trap and the angler, leaving the shark unable to swim free, according to MCSO.
