Sarasota, Manatee County

WATCH: 10-foot gator caught at 7-Eleven in Sarasota

SCSO
  • A 10-foot gator was caught at a 7-Eleven in Sarasota.
  • According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the gator was found at the 7-Eleven on 2751 N River Rd.
  • Watch the video below.
