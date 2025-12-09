- A 10-foot gator was caught at a 7-Eleven in Sarasota.
- According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the gator was found at the 7-Eleven on 2751 N River Rd.
- Watch the video below.
WATCH: 10 foot gator caught at 7-Eleven in Sarasota
