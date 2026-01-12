Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old last seen in Longboat Key: FDLE

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued a Missing Child Alert for a 14-year-old who was last seen in Longboat Key.

FDLE said Jordan Tobey was reported missing on Saturday and was last seen in the area of the 4800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive in Longboat Key.

The alert said Jordan was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black shorts.

She may be carrying a black backpack and may be traveling on a red Trek bicycle, according to officials.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Longboat Key Police Department at 941-316-1201 or 911.

