UPDATE: FWC releases names of boat crash victims

UPDATE 2:29 p.m.:

FWC has released the names of the boat crash victims.

The body of 60-year-old Craig Millett was found in the water around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, FWC said.

His body was found near where the crash happened, FWC spokesperson Bradley Johnson told Fox 4.

The agency said Brenna Millett and Rebecca Knight died at the hospital. The last boater, Neal Kirby, is still in critical condition, FWC said.

FWC said the boat is a 39-foot MTI speedboat.

The crash is under investigation, and the boat has been removed from the water.

UPDATE 1:35 p.m.:

Authorities said the body of the missing 60-year-old boater has been recovered.

The identities of the victims have not been released yet.

UPDATE Nov. 30, 11:52 a.m.:

FWC said another person has died following the boat crash.

The other person rushed to the hospital remains in critical condition, according to FWC spokesperson Bradley Johnson.

He said there are numerous boats on the water, underwater radar, sonar, dive teams and helicopters searching for the missing 60-year-old man.

FWC is calling it a search and rescue mission and they are still "hoping for the best possible outcome," Johnson said.

He explained that windy conditions overnight and this morning are not ideal and creates some complications with the search efforts.

Several local, state and federal agencies are part of the search for the man.

A tow company is working to get the boat out of the water. FWC said once they are able to get a better look at it, they hope it will paint a better picture of what happened.

The identities of the people involved will be released at a later time, Johnson said.

UPDATE Nov. 30, 9:15 a.m.:

The Coast Guard told Fox 4 they are still searching this morning for the missing 60-year-old man. Several helicopters are in the air searching near the Cape Coral Yacht Club.

Fox 4 has reached out to FWC for an update on the conditions of the victims in the hospital.

As of Saturday night, FWC said one person died at the hospital and two others remained in critical condition.

UPDATE 9 p.m.:

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said one person is dead, two are in the hospital and another person is missing from Saturday night’s boat crash.

First responders rushed to the Caloosahatchee River near the Cape Coral Yacht Club around 5 p.m. for reports of a boat crash. FWC said the boat had four people in it when the incident occurred.

Three people on the boat were rushed to the hospital where one person died, FWC said. The Coast Guard said they were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Coast Guard told Fox 4 they are searching for a 60-year-old man near Redfish Point and will continue the search throughout the night. A helicopter from the Coast Guard recently arrived to assist with the search.

FWC spokesperson Bradley Johnson said wind conditions could've been a possible factor in the crash.

FWC will lead the investigation and will provide more updates when information is available.

UPDATE 6:43 p.m.:

Cape Coral Fire said they are searching for one person in the water following the boat accident.

A spokesperson said they responded to the call around 5 p.m. Saturday. It's not clear how many people were in the boat.

Cape Coral Fire said their divers got them out of the water. However, one person is still missing.

The fire department, along with Iona McGregor, said they are doing a grid search to find them.

A viewer told Fox 4 it looked like the boat was going between 75-80 mph.

FWC said it's responding to the scene and will provide more information.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Cape Coral Fire Department has confirmed a boating accident near the Cape Coral Yacht Club.

Cape Coral Fire and Iona-McGregor are at the scene.

We have contacted the Coast Guard for more information.

Fox 4 has a crew headed to the scene.