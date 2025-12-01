1 dead after argument between 2 women escalated to stabbing: Tampa police

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said it is conducting a death investigation after a physical altercation between two women resulted in one woman’s death.

Police said they responded to the 1500 block of West Chestnut Street just before 10 p.m. on Nov. 30.

TPD said police arrived to find one woman, in her mid-30s, with a deep laceration to the arm. She was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

According to the report, a second woman, in her early 30s, had been transported to the hospital in critical condition by private vehicle before officers arrived and was reportedly suffering from multiple stab wounds.

During the investigation, TPD said it was notified the second woman had died from her injuries.

Preliminary information suggested a verbal argument between the two women escalated into a physical altercation, according to the report.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident, determining the two women knew each other and said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This is an ongoing and active investigation.