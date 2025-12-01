HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Happy Cyber Monday! Today marks the final day of one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year, and millions of Americans are heading online in search of deep discounts on tech, clothing, and holiday gifts.

The spending surge has already been record-breaking. According to Adobe Analytics, shoppers spent 11.8 billion online on Black Friday alone, and the National Retail Federation estimates nearly 74 million people are expected to take advantage of Cyber Monday deals this year.

While shoppers hunt for bargains, consumer experts warn that scammers are also hard at work.

WATCH: Cyber Monday brings big deals and opportunities for small businesses

Cyber Monday Deals

“A lot of fake companies will post fake advertisements on your social media accounts, ” said Bryan Oglesby with the Better Business Bureau.

The Better Business Bureau explained Cyber Monday brings an uptick in online shopping scams, especially fake retail websites designed to look legitimate.

“With Cyber Monday, it's all online shopping, so fake websites are one of the most reported scams to BBB Scam Tracker,” Oglesby said.

Oglesby said scam sites often mimic real brands and advertise deals that seem too good to be true. Experts say a closer look can reveal red flags.

The BBB recommends taking a few seconds to check for warning signs before buying. Look closely at the URL, browse the website's pages, and Google the business with the word “scam” to read through any reports or complaints.

If you encounter a suspicious site or deal, you can report it to the BBB scam tracker.

Cyber Monday is not just for major retailers; it is also a huge sales opportunity for small and local businesses. Natalie Gillis, the Tampa entrepreneur behind the online shop, Poise Society, said the day is crucial for attracting new shoppers.

“I think it's a good time to move some inventory and grab some new business,” Gillis said.

As millions of people shop for deals, business owners like Gillis are hoping the online rush helps them grow their customer base.



