LIST: How to dispose of natural Christmas trees around the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — Here is a list of ways to dispose of your natural Christmas tree in the Tampa Bay area.
Citrus County
- Citrus County residents can recycle their "natural" Christmas Trees at the Citrus County Landfill, 230 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy., Lecanto, from Dec. 27 through Jan. 31 free of Charge.
Hernando County
- Trees can be disposed of on regularly scheduled yard waste days. Trees need to be cut to less than four-foot lengths and cleaned of Christmas decorations.
Hillsborough County
- Curbside pickup of live Christmas trees is available to County solid waste customers on your regular waste collection day. All decorations, lights and tinsel must be removed. The tree trunk, limbs and branches must be cut into sections no longer than 4 feet and no wider than 6 inches in diameter.
- Residents can drop off trees by showing a photo ID and a current tax bill at either soil waste processing facility:
- 13000 U.S. 41 Gibsonton, FL 33534
- 8001 W. Linebaugh Ave., Tampa FL 33625
Manatee County
- Set trees at the curb on your yard waste collection day (no longer than 4 feet, decorations removed).
City of Bradenton
- Christmas trees can be collected curbside. Trees over 6 feet must be cut in half with all decorations and ornaments removed.
Pasco County
Pasco County mulches Christmas Trees. Remove tinsel, lights and decorations and drop off at:
- Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Road, Wesley Chapel
- Veterans Memorial Park, 14333 Hick Road, Hudson
Pinellas County
- All Pinellas County residents can drop off natural trees with tinsel, lights and ornaments removed at the following disposal sites to be turned into mulch:
- Pinellas County Solid Waste Disposal Complex
- Safety Harbor Yard Waste Transfer
- Angelo’s Recycled Materials (GFL Environmental)
- City residents can drop off at these locations with proof of residency:
- St. Petersburg Brush and Recycling Drop of Centers
- City of Tarpon Springs Yard Waste Facility
St. Petersburg
- Residents can request live trees be picked up free of charge. They can submit a photo in the SeeClickFix app or by calling the Sanitation Department at 727-893-7398.
- Remove all lights, ornaments and garland.
- Collection will take place between Dec. 29 and Feb. 9.
Polk County
- Place natural trees curbside with yard waste and cut tree in half if over 6 feet.
City of Lakeland
- Undecorated real Christmas trees can be placed at the curb as yard waste and will be collected on your regular yard waste collection day.
Sarasota County
- Cut trees to 4 feet in length and 16 inches in diameter and place with yard waste collection. Remove all tinsel and ornaments.
