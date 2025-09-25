2 men, 2 dogs found dead after apparent lightning strike in Highlands County: HCSO

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — The Highlands County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said two men and two dogs were discovered dead from an apparent lightning strike in southeast Highlands County.

HCSO said deputies were called to an area near Rucks Dairy Road on Wednesday, around 1:30 p.m., by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers (FWC).

FWC had been searching for two men who had gone hunting and never returned, and found their car parked in the area.

The bodies of the two men, both from the Miami area, were discovered next to a canal. Though the initial investigation, they believe the 38 and 31-year-old men died from a lightning strike sometime Monday evening, officials said. Two hunting dogs are also believed to have died from the strike.

The medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.