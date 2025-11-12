24-year-old registered nurse among those injured in Ybor City crash

YBOR CITY, Fla. — At least a dozen people were injured, including a 24-year-old registered nurse, after a 22-year-old driver crashed his Toyota Camry outside a bar in Ybor City.

Francesca Anon, a personal injury attorney with Viles & Beckman, is representing Kilani England.

She said England was visiting with friends outside near Bradley's on 7th.

The incident happened early Saturday.

"All of a sudden, she witnessed a car approaching her very quickly and before she knew it like, she shut her eyes and she opened them back up. She was pushed back like launched all the way back and then pinned between that specific car and a wall to the point where she could not get out of the area that she was pinned into. She physically could not move," said Anon.

Anon said a Good Samaritan came to help her before paramedics arrived to transport her to a local hospital.

Tampa Police said 22-year-old Silas Sampson was recklessly driving southbound on I-275 and exited the interstate. Florida Highway Patrol initiated a PIT maneuver, but it did not work. Sampson approached East 7th Avenue, according to police and crashed his Toyota Camry.

Police said four people died and at least a dozen others were injured.

Anon said she does not know the extent of England's injuries, but she was hospitalized at Tampa General Hospital.

"She's getting the relevant imaging that is required with these types of grave injuries so we're still super early in her medical treatment and we're not really sure what type of procedure she's going to need and how long the journey of getting better is going to take," said Anon.

Anon said she plans to investigate the incident and legally go after the at-fault driver.

She said she plans to file official documents in court within the next few weeks.

"We're absolutely going after the at-fault drive,r that is our immediate defendant that we're going to be prosecuting from a civil point of view. Right now we're gathering evidence, we're reviewing the relevant footage, we're talking to witnesses, we're interviewing people so that defendant can turn into multiple defendants potentially depending on what we find," said Anon.

Sampson faces numerous charges including four counts of vehicular homicide.



From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.

