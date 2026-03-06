5th person dies from injuries after Florida-registered speedboat shooting in Cuban waters: Cuban Embassy

A fifth person involved in a boat shootout with Cuban forces has died from his injuries, according to a statement from the Cuban Embassy in the United States.

Four people were killed and several others were injured on Feb. 25 after a Florida-registered speedboat opened fire on Cuban border guards in the country’s territorial waters, according to the embassy.

In a post to X, the embassy said a fifth person, Roberto Álvarez Ávila, died from his injuries on March 4.

🇨🇺🇺🇲🚨Investigation into foiled terrorist infiltration attempt moves forward. US authorities express willingness to cooperate.In compliance with the current Cuban law, forensic and investigative actions that will allow full clarification of the facts, as well as the involvement… pic.twitter.com/rO1RdlcTcO — Cuban Embassy in US (@EmbaCubaUS) March 6, 2026

The speedboat carrying 10 people approached Cuba’s north shore and opened fire on Cuban soldiers when they confronted the vessel, according to the Caribbean island's government.

Florida’s AG James Uthmeier says the state is launching its own investigation into the shooting and confirmed the vessel was registered to a Florida resident and carried multiple Americans. He said the state will not rely solely on information from Cuban authorities and will work alongside federal agencies, including the Coast Guard Investigative Service and the Department of Homeland Security, to determine if any crimes against Florida citizens or vessels occurred.

Tampa Bay 28's Blake Phillips spoke to Rene Montes de Oca, who is friends with both Leordan Cruz Gomez, one of the 6 injured, and Montez Ortega Casanova, one of the men killed.

Cuba identifies men involved in confrontation