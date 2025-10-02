Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

7 Tampa Bay-area targets open late for Taylor Swift album launch

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Taylor Swift arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," comes out on Friday, Oct. 3 at 12 a.m. on most streaming platforms.

Target announced that some of its locations will be staying open late on Thursday night to allow customers to purchase a special edition version of the album as a CD or vinyl as soon as it hits midnight.

Seven targets are participating in the event in the Tampa Bay-area:

  • Clearwater: 2747 Gulf To Bay Blvd, Clearwater
  • Lakeland South: 3570 Harden Blvd, Lakeland
  • NE Polk County: 5000 Grandview Parkway, Davenport
  • New Tampa: 1201 County Road 581, Wesley Chapel
  • Riverview: 10150 Bloomingdale Ave, Riverview
  • Seven Springs: 2900 Little Rd, Trinity
  • University Parkway: 101 N Cattlemen Rd, Sarasota

Customers will be allowed to enter the store at 10 p.m. There is a limit of four items per person.

