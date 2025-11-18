Tampa leads big U.S. metros in October foreclosure rate after backlog spike: Report

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa posted the highest foreclosure rate among U.S. metro areas with populations of at least one million in Oct. 2025, a surge driven by a backlog of records in Hillsborough County, according to a new report.

ATTOM, a real estate data and analytics company, reports one in every 1,373 housing units in the Tampa area faced foreclosure last month, according to the report. Officials said the spike stems from the addition of delayed filings and is expected to return to typical levels in November.

Jacksonville ranked second, with one foreclosure per 1,576 housing units, followed by Orlando at one per 1,703. Outside Florida, Riverside, California, recorded one foreclosure for every 1,983 housing units, while Cleveland, Ohio, recorded one for every 2,114.

The temporary increase underscores the impact of reporting gaps and backlogs on monthly foreclosure statistics, particularly in high-population metro areas.