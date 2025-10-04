A Hillsborough County family waits for answers about loved one's murder

BRANDON, Fla. — A Hillsborough County family is waiting for someone to be held accountable for their loved one's murder.

Eduardo Crespin was shot and killed as he sat in his white Honda Civic in the Lake Kathy Apartment complex in Brandon.

The shooting happened on Oct. 18, 2020.

It has been nearly five years since his death. His family is praying for accountability.

Gloria Crespin

"He should still be here watching his daughter grow. He should still be here celebrating his birthday that's coming up, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's and he can't. He's missing all that," said his sister Gloria Crespin.

His family visited his grave on Friday in Tampa.

8-year-old Eliana Crespin brought flowers. She said she prays to Jesus and asks her father to protect her.

"I tell Jesus, tell him I love him so much and I wish he was here now," said Eliana.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the case remains active. A spokesperson said no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified. The case is part of the Cold Case Unit since it has remained unsolved for several years, but a detective is still assigned to the case.

Eduardo's family hopes that someone with information will come forward.

Gloria Crespin

"The person or the persons that did this to my brother are still out there and you know, this can happen to another family. It's just hard," said Gloria.

Eduardo's sister, Gloria Crespin, said she prays for answers. Their family is forced to celebrate milestones without Eduardo.

Eduardo died just days after his 27th birthday. His daughter is forced to grow up without a father.

"When she does see other children, you know, with their fathers. I can see the sadness in her eyes because she doesn't have that, she knows her dad is no longer with us," said Gloria.



