Adult and 2 juveniles arrested, accused of taking and killing alligators in several Florida counties

FLORIDA — An adult and two minors were arrested for taking and killing alligators and posting on social media, according to officials.

Florida Fish and Wildlife said it arrested 21-year-old Connor Wiegand and two minors for illegal take of American alligators.

FWC said the three are charged with 69 felonies and 23 misdemeanors, including taking of alligators, animal fights, and aggravated animal cruelty.

In 2024, FWC said it began an investigation into illegal take of alligators in the Sarasota area.

Posts on social media accounts showed harassment and" take of American alligators," FWC said.

FWC said through an investigation, Wiegand, along with the two minors, illegally took and killed alligators in Manatee, Sarasota, and Hardee Counties beginning in 2023.

FWC said it is an ongoing investigation and encourages anyone with information on wildlife violations to call FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922) or submitting a tip at MyFWC.com/WildlifeAlert.