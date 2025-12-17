American Airlines flight delayed at TPA after crew was notified of 'perceived security threat'

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport said an American Airlines flight was delayed from departure after the flight crew was notified of a perceived security threat on board.

TPA said on Dec. 16, around 7:13 p.m., Airport Operations Center received a notification from the flight crew on AA flight 3203 as it was taxiing for departure to DCA. The crew said a male passenger on board made a comment to another passenger that was perceived as a security threat to the plane.

Officials said the plane was escorted to a designated secure area of the airfield, where airport police boarded the plane and removed the passenger who made the comment.

All 67 remaining passengers on board were transported to the main terminal for TSA rescreening, and airport police rescreened the plane. The plane was deemed safe to return to the gate for service.

FBI interviewed the person of interest, a resident of Palmetto, and he was released pending further investigation.