Help Hillsborough shelter pets: Holiday foster program, waived adoption fees aim to clear kennels

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County is hoping to clear kennels for the holiday season with a foster program and waived adoption fees.

Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center said 41 dogs have been waiting at the shelter for more than three months. Six of those have been waiting at the shelter for 10 months or longer. The typical shelter stay for a pet is around two weeks.

Pet Resource Center said adoption fees are waived during the holiday season, and staff are on hand to help adopters find pets.

The County also has a foster program to help keep kennels empty during the holidays. You can pick up a “ready-to-go” dog or cat with pet food from the shelter between Dec. 18 and Dec. 23. The pets are returned between Jan. 2 and Jan. 9.

