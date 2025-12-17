CFO Ingoglia holds press conference in Tampa 'regarding a legislative proposal'

TAMPA, Fla. — Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Blaise Ingoglia will hold a press conference in Tampa today regarding a legislative proposal, per a press release from his office.

The press conference will start at 1 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Tampa Bay 28 will stream the event live on our website and our Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.