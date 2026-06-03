Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay offer summer programs for youth

TAMPA, Fla. — Numerous law enforcement agencies across Tampa Bay work to prevent "teen takeovers."

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay says summer programs are available to the youth.

Cassandra Thomas is Chief Marketing Officer at The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay.

She said teens need a safe place to go during the summer.

"I think it really just boils down to time. They just have time on their hands, and maybe they're bored. I think they don't really have a sense of place, maybe there's not a huge sense of supervision, especially during the summer hours," said Cassandra Thomas.

The non-profit organization serves four counties, including Hillsborough, Hernando, Pasco, and Pinellas counties. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay also offers a variety of activities, such as recreational sports or tutoring.

"During the school year, we operate after-school hours, and then during the summer, we're full day, so we do everything from field trips to culinary programs. Workforce development is a huge program in our clubs right now, especially as we see a high teen population," said Thomas.

The non-profit also partners with Planet Fitness, and during the summer, members may go to the gym for free.

"They do a summer pass program, and this is really for any teen between the ages of 14 to 19 years of age who really want to get into a gym and work out. They offer a free summer pass, and it extends all the way from June through August 31st," said Thomas.

Thomas said the organization will not turn any children away. She said free or low-cost programs are available.

"We do have a policy that no child is turned away, so we do have scholarship programs in place for any family that is unable to meet the cost and structure fees that we do have," said Thomas.

To learn more about programs, visit https://www.bgctampa.org/



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.