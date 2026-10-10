Bradenton man hit by truck, killed while crossing US Highway 41 in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 64-year-old Bradenton man died after being struck by a pickup truck while attempting to cross U.S. Highway 41 Friday night in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 9:29 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 41 (14th Street West) and 60th Avenue West.

Troopers said a 2014 Ford F-150 driven by a 49-year-old Palmetto man was traveling north in the inside lane of U.S. 41 and had a green traffic signal as it approached the intersection.

According to FHP, the pedestrian was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of U.S. 41 on the south side of the intersection when he entered the path of the approaching truck.

The front of the pickup struck the pedestrian, investigators said.

The Bradenton man suffered critical injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was not injured in the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.

The name of victim has not been released.