MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County’s public libraries will operate on reduced schedules beginning December 12, with some branches losing entire days of service, as the county prepares for an expected $176 million loss in tax revenue over the next two years tied to Amendment 3.

Watch report from Chad Mills: Manatee County libraries to cut hours as Amendment 3 fallout begins

Manatee County libraries to cut hours as Amendment 3 fallout begins

The new schedules affect all seven traditional library branches, along with the Little Discovery Center.

At the Lakewood Ranch Library, frequent visitor Kevin Allen says the changes will affect a routine he shares with his 10-year-old daughter.

“We come here most Sundays, I would say,” Allen said.

Lakewood Ranch is among the branches that will no longer be open Sundays.

Allen said the cuts will mean fewer opportunities for those who rely on the library.

“By curtailing those hours, you’re cutting access for people who would essentially be using the library during those hours. You’re talking about working families, you’re talking about students, you’re talking about people who really rely on and depend on the library for these vital resources,” he said.

New library hours beginning December 12

The following schedules take effect Saturday, December 12:

Central Library, Lakewood Ranch Library, and Braden River Library

Monday - Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Thursday - Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED

Palmetto Library, Rocky Bluff Library, and South Manatee Library

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday- Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Thursday - Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED

Island Library

Monday - Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Thursday - Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: CLOSED

Little Discovery Center

Tuesday - Friday:

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (by appointment only)

12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (open hours)

The changes mean fewer opportunities to visit some branches during the week and the loss of weekend access at others.

Questions about where to make cuts

The county says the changes are part of its response to the expected revenue loss tied to Amendment 3.

But the decision is also prompting questions about whether library hours should be among the first services reduced.

WFTS

Andrew Stillman, who lives in Palmetto and voted for Amendment 3, said he believes the county should consider other ways to save money before reducing access to libraries.

“It’s performative at best, because what they’re doing is they’re reducing the services that low-income people need to use the internet, check out books, and there’s also a lot of other programs that take place at the library,” Stillman said.

Stillman pointed to the county’s rainy day fund and administrative costs as areas he believes deserve more scrutiny. He also points to spending that Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia’s office identified as “excessive” and “wasteful” during a 2025 review.

“As usual, the government that represents us is not interested in cutting that stuff,” Stillman said. “They’re interested in finding out how they can tug on your purse strings and make you feel like, ‘Oh, you made a mistake.’”

The decision comes as local governments across Florida begin weighing the financial consequences of Amendment 3. Manatee County’s library cuts could offer an early look at the choices other communities may face as they adjust to less tax revenue.

For Allen, the changes are disappointing, even as he recognizes the financial pressure facing county leaders.

“I understand the cuts. I understand the bind that the Manatee County Government is in, but it doesn’t make it any less disappointing,” he said. “I think there are a lot of people who are going to walk up to a library and see the changed hours and walk away really disappointed and a little bit disenfranchised.”

The new schedules begin December 12. The full list of hours and additional information is available at this link.



Share Your Story with Chad



Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

Contact Chad Mills First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body Security Check Submit

. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.